Pres. Biden approves disaster request in Kentucky following deadly tornado outbreak

President Joe Biden in Saturday remarks said the federal government will do everything possible to help those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - President Joe Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky on Saturday after the overnight tornadoes that wreaked havoc across the western part of the commonwealth.

[Tri-State deaths reported after tornado outbreak in W. Ky.]

[Gov. Beshear: 70 or more deaths likely after storms in Ky.]

The president has ordered federal assistance to state and local response efforts to combat the damage caused by the severe storms, strong winds, flooding and tornadoes that hit the area Friday night into Saturday morning.

This action is meant to help coordinate all disaster relief efforts in several Kentucky counties, including Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency based on the major tornado damage.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

