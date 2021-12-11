Pres. Biden approves disaster request in Kentucky following deadly tornado outbreak

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - President Joe Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky on Saturday after the overnight tornadoes that wreaked havoc across the western part of the commonwealth.

The president has ordered federal assistance to state and local response efforts to combat the damage caused by the severe storms, strong winds, flooding and tornadoes that hit the area Friday night into Saturday morning.

This action is meant to help coordinate all disaster relief efforts in several Kentucky counties, including Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency based on the major tornado damage.

We’ve just received some good news, Kentucky. @POTUS has approved an emergency declaration for the commonwealth, ordering federal assistance to help with local response efforts. Thank you @POTUS Biden for your commitment to helping our people recover. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 11, 2021

