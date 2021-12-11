Ohio County man sentenced to 20 years in child rape case

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Ohio County was found guilty and sentenced in a child rape case Friday.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating allegations in March 2020 that 22-year-old James Sanders had sexually assaulted a child.

Deputies say a warrant was issued that led to Sanders’s arrest in July 2020. Since his arrest, officials say he’s been lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.

On Friday, Sanders was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was charged with first-degree rape of a victim under 12 years of age.

