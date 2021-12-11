Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to tornado damage in western Kentucky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency based on major tornado damage in several counties across western Kentucky.

According to a post on Gov. Beshear’s Twitter account, the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police have been activated to assist with storm relief efforts.

The Governor is scheduled to provide an update on the storm damage and the state’s response at 4 a.m. CST on Saturday.

