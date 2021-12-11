Birthday Club
EWSU officials provide update for water main project on First Avenue

By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville officials say the city has run into some complications in the water main project on First Avenue.

Lane Young, the executive director of Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, tells 14 News that First Avenue is the oldest and most congested corridor in the city. Because of the many obstacles and the size of the pipe, the city has had to reevaluate its plans.

However, city officials say they will still keep their promise of keeping the street open.

”Cause we understand these businesses - they need access to their customers and we understand that,” Young said. “So we apologize for all the inconvenience that’s happened. We hope that everyone understands the criticality of this project and how it’s really going to improve our system and allow us to serve them, their customers and even generations to come with this project.”

Young says along with being more expensive, the project completion date was pushed back to the summer of 2022.

