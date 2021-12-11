Evansville woman overcomes drug use and helps others

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chloe Culver has taken her struggles with drug use and even an arrest, and turned them into something positive, as she works to help others.

In September of 2020, Chloe Culver was arrested after passing out in a car while in the middle of the street. After the police picked her up, she admitted to using heroin, but that was a long time ago.

“Knowing where I came from, and knowing how much I struggled,” Culver said. “I just hate for other people to feel like that.”

Last month, she reached out to the Evansville Recovery Alliance, an organization that says they believe drug use, for better or worse, is a part of the world now. They are working to minimize some of its negative impacts by distributing Narcan, which can reverse some of the effects of an overdose, and fentanyl test strips, so people can have a better idea of what’s in the substances they’re using.

Organization leaders say this type of work can make a big difference.

“So even in Vanderburgh County, but also nationwide, it’s directly impacting the overdose crisis,” Lavender Timmons, director of the Evansville Recovery Alliance said.

Distributing Narcan is possible because of Aaron’s Law, an Indiana law passed a few years ago that allows anyone to have Narcan, rather than just emergency personnel.

Alliance leaders are also working to change the way people talk about drug use and drug users. They say the way people view those who use drugs can negatively impact potential recovery.

“At the beginning of my journey with recovery and being vocal about needing help, the stigma surrounding it in a way kept me from coming clean about my using,” Culver said. “I was afraid of what people were going to think, and in that way, it kept me from getting the help that I needed.”

They say things like Narcan aren’t quick fixes, and people will still need to call 911, but it can go a long way to save a life.

You can get Narcan or other items by reaching out to the Evansville Recovery Alliance on their Facebook page.

