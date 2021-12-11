EPD: Henderson Police collecting supplies for communities effected by Friday’s storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says Henderson Police Chief is collecting supplies to help the communities effected by Friday night’s storm.

Officials say they will be at the Henderson Armory at 735 North Elm Street until 8:00 p.m. Saturday night and 8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a social media post, the following is the list of items they will be collecting:

- Bottled water

- Gatorade

- Non-perishable food items

- Hygiene products (soap/shampoo/toothpaste/tooth brushes)

- Cleaning supplies

- Paper products/towels

- Trash bags

- Gloves

- Hand sanitizer

- Baby supplies

- Pet supplies

- Flashlights

- Batteries

- Candles/matches

- Rain ponchos

- Blankets

- First aid kits

- Plastic totes with lids

- Rakes/shovels/brooms

- Duct tape

