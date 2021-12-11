Calm after the storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After what was likely an historic December tornado outbreak on Friday evening, the weather will settle back into a dry and cold pattern for the weekend. The cold front that triggered Friday’s storms will deliver a punch of colder air Saturday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s as skies clear through the day. Clear and cold for Saturday night with a low of 28 on Sunday morning. Sunshine returns again on Sunday with highs near 50. Another warmup on the way as temperatures climb back into the 60s by the middle of next week.

