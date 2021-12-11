Calm after the storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After devastating and deadly severe weather Friday night, much calmer weather takes over for the next couple of days.

Today has been breezy and cooler with temperatures in the 40s for most of the day. We will fall back through the 30s this evening as the wind dies down, and we will eventually bottom out in the upper 20s by the end of the night under clear and calm conditions.

Sunday and Monday will both be filled with sunshine. High temperatures will reach the low 50s Sunday afternoon but will climb just a few degrees higher into the mid 50s Monday.

A warm front will move through our region Tuesday. That will bring us a slight chance of a few isolated showers Tuesday evening into Wednesday and will usher in some warmer air from the south. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday under partly cloudy skies and will climb into the upper 60s Wednesday despite mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through the Tri-State Thursday, bringing us rain and cooler weather. Showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday into Friday, but we are not expecting severe weather at this time. Some rain may also carry over into Saturday morning.

As that cold front pushes through our region, temperatures will begin to drop. Highs will be in the mid 60s Thursday, mid 50s Friday, and low to mid 40s Saturday.

