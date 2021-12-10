United Way of the Ohio Valley names new president & CEO

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Paula Yevincy has been named the new president and CEO of United Way of the Ohio Valley.

Officials say Yevincy is bringing more than 20 years of management experience to her new role, including significant executive leadership experience in three area non-profit organizations.

Before joining United Way, officials say Yevincy served as president of St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children, Inc. in Owensboro and as Executive Director of The Children’s Advocacy Center of Green River District and St. Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson.

They say she has been active at the local, state, and national levels to assist with improvements to child welfare systems and successful non-profit management.

United Way officials tell us Yevincy is a two-time Athena Nominee for her contributions of service and commitment to help children and families facing crisis while empowering women in the workplace.

She is also a 2012 graduate of Leadership Owensboro.

Officials say the United Way Board of Directors Nominating Committee has spent countless hours searching our nation for the right person.

United Way of the Ohio Valley is a non-profit organization serving Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties that provides funding to over 55 agencies while working to end hunger.

