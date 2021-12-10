Birthday Club
Tornadoes, Damaging Winds Possible

12/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms tonight through early Saturday. Record high temps in lower 70s along with winds gusting 20-35 miles an hour. The record high is 70-degrees set in 1971.

Tonight, there is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms along a powerhouse cold front. All severe weather threats are possible including tornadoes. While the storm timing will vary, it appears that thunderstorms will germinate after 7:00 p.m. and run through 4:00 a.m. Saturday. The increased wind shear (winds turning with height) will be a recipe for rotating thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado.

Saturday, showers, and thunderstorms ending early then turning windy and colder behind gusty northwest winds. Skies becoming mostly sunny as high temperatures cascade into the mid-40s.

