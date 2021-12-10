Tornadoes and damaging winds likely Friday night through early Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction has again upgraded the risk of tornadoes and damaging winds for late Friday and early Saturday. Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky are now at a Moderate Risk (4 on a scale of 5) for the potential for a few strong tornadoes in addition to widespread damaging winds. Storms will begin to fire to our west after 6pm and will likely pass through the Tri-State between 9pm and 3am. It is important to note that these times are not absolute, and that storms may appear earlier and/or later than expected. You should have your severe weather plan worked out now and be prepared to move to shelter as the storms approach. Severe risk will end by Saturday morning. Temperatures will slide back down into the middle 40s as skies clear on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50. Milder air returns next week with highs in the 60s Monday through Thursday. More rain possible from Wednesday-Friday.

