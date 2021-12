MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Highway 431 South is currently blocked near Livermore in McLean County.

That’s at the intersection of Highway 1080.

Dispatchers tell us a semi was trying to turn around and got stuck.

They say the semi isn’t overturned and there’s no reported accident, but it may take a while to clear it out of the way.

