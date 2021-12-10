Birthday Club
Santa Stroll happening in downtown Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Stroll is happening Friday in downtown Evansville.

That’s on Main Street between Riverside Drive and MLK Boulevard.

All those Christmas decorations and backdrops are up for photo ops, including the tunnel of lights at one main street.

Santa and Rudolph will be across Main Street from the Ford Center.

That’s at 5 to 7 Friday if the weather cooperates.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

