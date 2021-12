EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club’s annual Christmas event starts this weekend.

Santa Land is set up on the corner of 10th and West Franklin Street.

Santa will be there for photos and there will be cookies with hot chocolate.

That’s set for Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 6 and again next weekend.

