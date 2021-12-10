OUCC responds to city of Evansville’s water treatment proposal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is calling for changes to Evansville’s proposed water treatment plans.

The OUCC believes the new water treatment facility only needs to process 40 million gallons a day.

The city has until December 15 to respond.

Lane Young, the executive director of Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, says they are confident in their decision of 50 million gallons per day and stand by it as well.

”Companies who want to move here ask us, can you give us nine million gallons a day,” Young said. “Well, there’s the difference between what the OUCC says and what we think we need. We tried to find a size that was right and affordable and would serve our customers well. So we believe we have the right size and we hope that the [Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission] will agree with us.”

The OUCC is also calling for a smaller rate increase than the city has proposed.

All hearings in this case have concluded and an order by the Utility Regulatory Commission is expected in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.