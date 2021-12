NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh is celebrating Christmas Saturday.

You can shop for gifts at local businesses and Santa will be set up at Jennings Station.

There’s a gingerbread house contest and food trucks will set up for lunch.

It goes from 11 to 4 tomorrow on Saturday.

There’s even a free trolley where you can get driven around by Mrs. Claus.

