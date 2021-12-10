Birthday Club
Memorial High School Choir performs Christmas carols in downtown Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An early start to the day on Thursday morning for members of the Memorial High School Choir, as students gathered in front of the Evansville Civic Center to spread some holiday cheer.

The choir director led the group through several acapella holiday songs.

Eight students sang in front of Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other city officials, as well as the people who stopped by to listen.

The choir director says it’s the perfect time of the year to bring a smile to the community’s faces.

“Holidays are hard for some people,” Nicholas Grigar, choir director at Memorial High School said. “I guarantee if - I don’t know if it happened here - but if someone walked by and heard some Christmas carols, it could bring back good memories for them and make their day a little bit brighter.”

Grigar says the group will be caroling again on Monday.

For those who want the Memorial High School Choir to perform at their location, people can directly reach out to the choir director.

