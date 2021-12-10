Kaiser Aluminum shopping for Christmas toys.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some shopping is going down at the east side Target in Evansville Friday morning.

The employees of Kaiser Aluminum will be there to get Christmas toys for those in need.

It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots program.

Distribution for that event is next week.

More than 3,000 children will benefit from these efforts.

