High expectations set this season for Bosse boys basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sitting with a 3-1 record, the Bosse boys basketball program is off to a promising start to open the 2021-22 season.

So far in early season play, the Bulldogs have secured wins over Boonville, Forest Park and Owensboro Catholic.

Bosse head coach Shane Burkhart and his group lost one of their top scorers from last season in Julian Norris, who transferred to a prep school for this year. However, the Bulldogs are still loaded.

Taray Howell, Matthew Wagner and Dredon Nunn have all proven themselves so far, and the team as a whole has shown promise.

“Right now, we’re just plugging away and trying to get our guys to understand to play first defensively, rebound the basketball and then use your speed and let everything else happen because we’re skilled basketball players,” Burkhart said. “We are two-deep in a lot of spots, where we can shoot the ball from the outside, guard play, point guard play, bigs. We just need consistency. We haven’t won a sectional in the last three years. This group hasn’t quite gotten there yet, but they’re working hard enough to achieve, and that’s the most important thing.”

To keep improving, Nunn said his team needs to work on defense and rebounding.

“If we get that good, we have people who can make shots,” Nunn said. “The bonds between the team are really great. This is what we’ve been missing, and I think a lot of the guys we’ve gotten together and created a good bond, so I think this team can go a long way.”

Bosse is slated to head up to Indianapolis to take on Bishop Chatard on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

