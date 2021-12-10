Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 461 cases since Tues.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 461 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four new deaths.

These cases and numbers are newly reported since the health department’s last update on Tuesday.

Health officials say all seven Green River District Counties are areas of “high transmission.”

Of the new cases, 198 are in Daviess County, 109 are in Henderson County, 46 are in Ohio County, 43 are in McLean County, 35 are in Union County, 19 are in Hancock County and 11 are in Webster County.

The newly reported COVID-19 related deaths included two residents of Daviess County, a resident of Henderson County and another resident of Webster County.

The current seven-day average is now 140.1 new cases per day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 18,681 cases, 290 deaths, 55.98% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 5,956 cases, 96 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 8,938 cases, 217 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 4,887 cases, 89 deaths, 42.09% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 8,451 cases, 128 deaths, 53.02% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 2,592 cases, 44 deaths, 48.89% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 1,663 cases, 42 deaths, 51.59% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 2,660 cases, 40 deaths, 43.33% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 1,502 cases, 19 deaths, 61.88% vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day WFIE
Tornadoes, damaging winds possible late Friday night, early Saturday
Police investigating after 2 young children possibly ingested illegal THC gummies
Katie Johnson.
Authorities find over $6K worth of meth in Central City home, woman arrested
Dispatchers say emergency crews were called shortly to a crash at Diamond Avenue and Heidelbach...
Traffic Alert: Crews called to crash at Diamond and Heidelbach
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Henderson County Jail.
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Henderson County Jail

Latest News

Section of Hwy 431 in McLean Co. blocked
12 days of Christmas happening in downtown Owensboro.
12 days of Christmas happening in downtown Owensboro
Paula Yevincy.
United Way of the Ohio Valley names new president & CEO
(Source: pexels.com)
On alert for severe weather in the Tri-State