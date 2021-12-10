Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 461 cases since Tues.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 461 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four new deaths.

These cases and numbers are newly reported since the health department’s last update on Tuesday.

Health officials say all seven Green River District Counties are areas of “high transmission.”

Of the new cases, 198 are in Daviess County, 109 are in Henderson County, 46 are in Ohio County, 43 are in McLean County, 35 are in Union County, 19 are in Hancock County and 11 are in Webster County.

The newly reported COVID-19 related deaths included two residents of Daviess County, a resident of Henderson County and another resident of Webster County.

The current seven-day average is now 140.1 new cases per day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 18,681 cases, 290 deaths, 55.98% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 5,956 cases, 96 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 8,938 cases, 217 deaths

Ohio Co. - 4,887 cases, 89 deaths, 42.09% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 8,451 cases, 128 deaths, 53.02% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,592 cases, 44 deaths, 48.89% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,663 cases, 42 deaths, 51.59% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,660 cases, 40 deaths, 43.33% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,502 cases, 19 deaths, 61.88% vaccinated

