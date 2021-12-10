Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WFIE) - All storm threats are possible including tornadoes. While the storm timing will vary, it appears that a nasty line of thunderstorms will germinate Friday evening through 4:00 a.m. Saturday. The increased wind shear Friday night will be a recipe for rotating thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado.

A duplex went up in flames overnight in Evansville. Fire officials say the building seemed to be under renovation.

Many are remembering former senator and presidential nominee Bob Dole. His funeral takes place today at the Washington National Cathedral.

Christmas ramps up again this weekend in Owensboro.

You can see how they’ve decked the halls downtown.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Friday Sunrise Headlines 12/10
Deaconess leaders urge caution amid increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Students gathered in front of the Evansville Civic Center to spread some holiday cheer on...
Memorial High School Choir performs Christmas carols in downtown Evansville
Aurora holds annual community homeless service
