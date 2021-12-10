Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Flight to LA diverted to Oklahoma due to unruly passenger

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in...
Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.

The flight continued on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.

In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals in handling the situation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day WFIE
Tornadoes, damaging winds possible late Friday night, early Saturday
Katie Johnson.
Authorities find over $6K worth of meth in Central City home, woman arrested
Police investigating after 2 young children possibly ingested illegal THC gummies
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Henderson County Jail.
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Henderson County Jail
Dispatchers say emergency crews were called shortly to a crash at Diamond Avenue and Heidelbach...
Traffic Alert: Crews called to crash at Diamond and Heidelbach

Latest News

Reality TV star Joshua Duggar was found guilty of child pornography charges on Thursday.
Josh Duggar found guilty of child pornography
Kaiser Aluminum shopping for Christmas toys.
Kaiser Aluminum shopping for Christmas toys
Santa Land starts this weekend on Franklin Street.
Santa Land starts this weekend on Franklin Street
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is seen in this file footage. Nearly two years into the...
Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on COVID-19’s animal origins