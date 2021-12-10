Ex-Castle, UE baseball star Jamey Carroll voted into Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association released its list of names for the 2022 Hall of Fame class on Thursday, and included on the list was former Castle baseball star Jamey Carroll.

Carroll graduated from Castle High School in 1992 and then played baseball at the University of Evansville. He graduated from UE in 1996 and was an All-American that same year.

He then went on to have a 12-year career in the MLB, playing with six different major league teams during that span. Most notably, Carroll led the National League in fielding percentage among second basemen in 2006. In the following year, he scored Matt Holliday with a sacrifice fly to win the NL Wild Card game for the Colorado Rockies.

Carroll will be honored with the 2021 and 2022 Hall of Fame classes at the IHSBCA state clinic on January 15.

The ceremony will be held at the Sheraton at Keystone Crossing in Indianapolis at 7 p.m.

