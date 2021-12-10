EVSC officials: Student in custody after threatening message was shared

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One student is in custody after a threatening message was shared Friday morning at North Junior High in Evansville.

They sent us the following statement:

“A student made the extremely poor decision to share a threatening message that has caused unnecessary fear and anxiety among students, families and staff. Thanks to our collaboration with local law enforcement, this student has now admitted to this action and is in custody. What the student intended to be a joke will now result in serious school and legal consequences.”

