Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

EVSC officials: Student in custody after threatening message was shared

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One student is in custody after a threatening message was shared Friday morning at North Junior High in Evansville.

They sent us the following statement:

“A student made the extremely poor decision to share a threatening message that has caused unnecessary fear and anxiety among students, families and staff. Thanks to our collaboration with local law enforcement, this student has now admitted to this action and is in custody. What the student intended to be a joke will now result in serious school and legal consequences.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day WFIE
Tornadoes, damaging winds possible late Friday night, early Saturday
Police investigating after 2 young children possibly ingested illegal THC gummies
Katie Johnson.
Authorities find over $6K worth of meth in Central City home, woman arrested
Dispatchers say emergency crews were called shortly to a crash at Diamond Avenue and Heidelbach...
Traffic Alert: Crews called to crash at Diamond and Heidelbach
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Henderson County Jail.
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Henderson County Jail

Latest News

Crash at Highway 41 and Baseline
Crash closes NB 41 in Vanderburgh Co.
Indiana COVID-19
Deaconess reporting over 100 COVID patients hospitalized
Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 461 cases since Tues.
Section of Hwy 431 in McLean Co. blocked