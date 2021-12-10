Deaconess reporting over 100 COVID patients hospitalized
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials with Deaconess in Evansville are reporting that they currently have more than 100 COVID patients in their hospitals.
They say of the 102 hospitalized patients, 84 are not vaccinated.
Officials say 38 patients are in the ICU and 23 are on ventilators.
Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 35,264 cases, 500 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 8,964 cases, 142 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 12,498 cases, 193 deaths
- Perry Co. - 2,988 cases, 53 deaths
- Posey Co. - 4,180 cases, 44 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 7,280 cases, 119 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 3,697 cases, 48 deaths
- Pike Co. - 2,565 cases, 45 deaths
