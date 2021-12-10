Deaconess reporting over 100 COVID patients hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials with Deaconess in Evansville are reporting that they currently have more than 100 COVID patients in their hospitals.

They say of the 102 hospitalized patients, 84 are not vaccinated.

Officials say 38 patients are in the ICU and 23 are on ventilators.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 35,264 cases, 500 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,964 cases, 142 deaths

Warrick Co. - 12,498 cases, 193 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,988 cases, 53 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,180 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 7,280 cases, 119 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,697 cases, 48 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,565 cases, 45 deaths

