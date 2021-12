EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say northbound was 41 closed at Baseline due to a crash.

It happened sometime around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses tell us a pick up truck and an SUV were involved. They say injuries don’t appear to be severe, but both drivers were taken to the hospital.

One lane is now back open.

