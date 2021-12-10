12 days of Christmas happening in downtown Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The 12 Days of Christmas Event is back in Owensboro Friday.

It’s an event that has numerous different features every weekend all the way to Christmas.

Officials say this evening you can attend the Hot Chocolate Hop with about a dozen different businesses downtown selling signature hot chocolate drinks.

On top of that, Energy on Ice skating will be available for anyone who wants to hit the ice.

To end your night, you can check out the dancing lights displayed by the fountain in Smothers Park.

Both the ice skating and the light show at Smother’s Park is happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With the weather on everyone’s mind, officials say they’ll have to adjust some of the outdoor things if the weather isn’t cooperating and each evening those notices will be posted on Facebook.

You can find a full list of 12 Days of Christmas activities on Visit Owensboro’s website.

