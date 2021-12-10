Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

12 days of Christmas happening in downtown Owensboro

By Jessica Costello
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The 12 Days of Christmas Event is back in Owensboro Friday.

It’s an event that has numerous different features every weekend all the way to Christmas.

Officials say this evening you can attend the Hot Chocolate Hop with about a dozen different businesses downtown selling signature hot chocolate drinks.

On top of that, Energy on Ice skating will be available for anyone who wants to hit the ice.

To end your night, you can check out the dancing lights displayed by the fountain in Smothers Park.

Both the ice skating and the light show at Smother’s Park is happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With the weather on everyone’s mind, officials say they’ll have to adjust some of the outdoor things if the weather isn’t cooperating and each evening those notices will be posted on Facebook.

You can find a full list of 12 Days of Christmas activities on Visit Owensboro’s website.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day WFIE
Tornadoes, damaging winds possible late Friday night, early Saturday
Katie Johnson.
Authorities find over $6K worth of meth in Central City home, woman arrested
Police investigating after 2 young children possibly ingested illegal THC gummies
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Henderson County Jail.
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Henderson County Jail
Dispatchers say emergency crews were called shortly to a crash at Diamond Avenue and Heidelbach...
Traffic Alert: Crews called to crash at Diamond and Heidelbach

Latest News

Kaiser Aluminum shopping for Christmas toys.
Kaiser Aluminum shopping for Christmas toys
Santa Land starts this weekend on Franklin Street.
Santa Land starts this weekend on Franklin Street
Warrick County graphic - 14 News
Newburgh celebrating Christmas this weekend
Kaiser Aluminum shopping for Christmas toys.
Kaiser Aluminum shopping for Christmas toys
Evansville
Santa Stroll happening in downtown Evansville