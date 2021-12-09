Windy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming Partly sunny, windy, and warmer as high temps ascend into the upper 50s. There is a 20% chance of afternoon showers.

Friday, mostly cloudy and windy with showers and storms likely from late afternoon through early Saturday. Record high temps in lower 70s along with winds gusting 20-30 mile an hour. The record high is 70-degrees set in 1971. There is an enhanced for severe thunderstorms along a powerhouse cold front. All storm threats are possible including tornadoes. While the storm timing will vary, it appears that a nasty line of thunderstorms will germinate Friday night from 9:00 through 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

