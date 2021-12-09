Traffic Alert: Crews called to crash at Diamond and Heidelbach

Birthday Club
Dispatchers say emergency crews were called shortly to a crash at Diamond Avenue and Heidelbach Avenue in Evansville on Thursday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say emergency crews were called shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday to a crash at Diamond Avenue and Heidelbach Avenue.

Our crew on scene reports the westbound lanes of Diamond Avenue are closed at Springtown Road, while eastbound is down to two lanes by the site of the crash.

Both vehicles involved in the crash have front-end damage. Our crew says they saw a driver of one car taken away on a stretcher by AMR screws.

Drivers might want to avoid the area.

We are working to get more information.

