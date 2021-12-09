Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Closure set for KY 502 in Hopkins County starting Saturday

Traffic Alert: Closure set for KY 502 in Hopkins County starting Saturday
Traffic Alert: Closure set for KY 502 in Hopkins County starting Saturday(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Hopkins County this weekend.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, portions of KY 502 in Hopkins County will be closed beginning on Saturday.

KYTC officials say the closure will be set between mile points 2.3 and 3.0

It is unknown how long the roadway is expected to be closed.

Officials say the closure will be signed, but a marked detour will not be established.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kegan Kline
Police: Man connected to social media accounts in Delphi investigation identified
Danielle Duerson
EPD: Woman facing several charges after counterfeit checks found in home
GoFundMe says Craig Duke, a Newburgh pastor, was fired
Newburgh pastor ‘relieved of duties’ after HBO show appearance
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Vanderburgh Co. reaches 500 COVID-related deaths; Several counties back in red
Vanderburgh Co. reaches 500 COVID-related deaths; Several counties back in red

Latest News

S.R. 64 in Francisco.
SR 64 back open in Francisco
Accident involving semi on I-69 near Petersburg.
Southbound lanes on I-69 near Petersburgh back open
INDOT: I-69 to open in Martinsville before year ends.
INDOT: I-69 to open in Martinsville before year ends
INDOT: I-69 to open in Martinsville before year ends.
INDOT: I-69 to open in Martinsville before year ends