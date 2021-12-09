Traffic Alert: Closure set for KY 502 in Hopkins County starting Saturday

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Hopkins County this weekend.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, portions of KY 502 in Hopkins County will be closed beginning on Saturday.

KYTC officials say the closure will be set between mile points 2.3 and 3.0

It is unknown how long the roadway is expected to be closed.

Officials say the closure will be signed, but a marked detour will not be established.

