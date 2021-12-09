Birthday Club
Tornadoes, damaging winds possible late Friday night, early Saturday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction has upgraded the risk of severe storms for late Friday and early Saturday. The expected overnight events may produce damaging winds and a few strong tornadoes. The timing for the storms will likely be between 9pm Friday and 3am Saturday, but these times could change as we get closer to the event. You should review your severe weather plan now, and have at least 2 ways to get the warnings overnight Friday into Saturday. Friday will be windy with a near record high of 70. Once the storms move out on Saturday morning, skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Temps will again climb into the 60s by the middle of next week, and more storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

