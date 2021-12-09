Tips on preparing for severe weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With severe weather expected in the Tri-State on Friday night and Saturday morning, Meteorologist Byron Douglas shares tips on how to prepare ahead of the storm.

[PREVIOUS: Tornadoes, damaging winds possible late Friday, early Saturday]

Just two weeks before Christmas, ‘tis the season for lawns full of holiday spirit, like on Lodge Avenue in Evansville.

Keith Mayer says his annual decoration tradition started when his parents moved into this home when he was just 19 years old.

“After that, it just has escalated to now,” says Mayer, “which is, I’d say, between 25,000 and 30,000 lights that we’ve put up.”

The holly-jolly Santa’s and snowmen in Mayer’s yard, however, are in for a rough 48 hours.

This is because the entire Tri-State region is under an enhanced risk of severe weather Friday night and into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning.

“All storm threats are in play,” says Meteorologist Byron Douglas, “but with winds turning with height, that would be the recipe for even some tornadoes.”

Included in those threats is the potential for high winds, which could knock lawn ornaments out of line.

“It is going to be extremely windy even before the storms arrive,” says Byron. “So even over the next 24 hours, we could have some wind gusts 30, even up to 40 miles per hour absent of any thunderstorms, and then those winds could obviously increase if we get some severe weather going.”

So how can people start preparing now? Byron says to expect at least a tornado watch on Friday and make sure to have an indoor plan ready to go.

“We always time it out,” says Byron. “Practice your plan, make sure you can get into position inside of a minute to wait those storms out. I’ve told folks, maybe you have a two-story home – stay on the ground floor before you go to bed.”

Byron also suggests having more than one way of getting weather alerts, like a weather radio.

He says nocturnal storms are always a concern, because there are fewer eyes on the skies.

Back on Lodge Avenue, Mayer says he hammers his decorations into the ground with stakes, but he is no stranger to Scrooge-sized storms in years past.

“We had one year that it took sets of them and just blew them off the house,” says Mayer.

That is something Byron says could happen again during the incoming weather system.

