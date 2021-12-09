Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - A fire broke out at the Henderson County Detention Center. The dryer fire was reported quickly by an inmate.

A grim milestone for Vanderburgh County. 500 people have now died due to COVID complications in the county. This comes as the state is making national news for another stark COVID metric.

A sad story out of Ohio County. A father is facing charges, accused of selling his daughter.

A big rocket launch is being delayed. High winds are now being blamed for scrubbing the launch of the next Blue Origin shuttle. The launch is now happening this weekend.

We are just over two weeks from Christmas. A Tri-State family getting into the spirit, and it’s all for a good cause.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Danielle Duerson
EPD: Woman facing several charges after counterfeit checks found in home
Vanderburgh Co. reaches 500 COVID-related deaths; Several counties back in red
Kegan Kline
Police: Man connected to social media accounts in Delphi investigation identified
Birdies bar hosting grand opening Wednesday night

Aurora holding 21st annual community homeless service
Newburgh family uses Christmas display to raise money for charity
Newburgh family uses Christmas display to raise money for charity
Aurora holding 21st annual community homeless service
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Henderson County Jail