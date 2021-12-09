So. Spencer girls basketball off to best start since 2006

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - The South Spencer girls basketball program is now on the rise.

Sitting with an 8-1 record, the Lady Rebels are off to their best start to a season in 15 years. Between 2008 and 2018, the program won a total of only 25 games.

But since South Spencer head coach Brent Mathew and his staff took over four seasons ago, the team has experienced a dramatic improvement. The Rebels won 11 games in 2019, and followed up with a 10-win season this past year.

Mathew and his players hope this success carries forward for years to come.

“We got kids that love to be in the gym,” Mathew said. “They come here when they’re not supposed to be here - that you can’t teach, it’s from the heart. Every night we don’t go into the gym saying you didn’t give us enough effort. Win or lose, we know we put everything out there for 32 minutes.”

“Coach Mathew just really emphasized all of our talents, even more,” senior Katelyn Tindle said. “He put everyone in the right positions they should’ve been. He really fixed the program a lot. Outside of basketball, we hang out. We’re all best friends, and that really helps us on the court a lot. It feels really good to be a part of a winning program.”

“We play a really fast ballgame - we like to push the floor and run our fast breaks, so that really works for us,” junior Trinity Britton said. “We’re quick. It’s a lot more fun to win that’s for sure.”

The Lady Rebels have a tough slate of games coming up on the schedule, but Coach Mathew says they are excited for the challenges that lie ahead.

