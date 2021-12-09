Birthday Club
Police investigating after 2 young children possibly ingested illegal THC gummies

(Live 5/File)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they were called Wednesday to the 1300 block of North Elm Street because two young children possibly ingested gummies marketed as containing Delta 8 THC/ CBD, and both children showed signs of intoxication.

Police say the packaging containing the gummies field-tested positive for Delta 9 THC, a schedule 1 controlled substance that is currently illegal to possess.

The children were observed by medical staff for possible complications stemming from the ingestion of the THC gummies.

Delta 8/THC products are commonly sold over the counter at local businesses, however, some have been found to contain Delta 9 THC, making it illegal to sell and possess.

The Henderson Police Department is currently investigating this incident. Anyone having information in reference to this case please contact the Henderson Police Department at (270)831-1295 or Henderson Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

The case is listed as two counts of endangering welfare of a minor, although there have been no arrests.

