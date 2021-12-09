Birthday Club
Owensboro Convention Center set to host first tournament on new sports floor

The Owensboro Convention Center will host its first tournament next week on its new sports floor.
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Convention Center will host its first tournament next week on its new sports floor.

The halls of the convention center will transform next weekend into a futsal court.

Futsal is a form of indoor soccer with smaller teams and goals.

Venue officials also hope to host basketball, volleyball and other tournaments in the future.

Officials say the ability to host large sporting events is the one feature the convention center has been missing.

“It’s going to be a lot of work,” Laura Alexander, general manager of the Owensboro Convention Center said. “They’re coming in starting Monday to put the floor down. It’s going to be 45,000 square feet of snappable flooring that’s going to be going into place. We’ve put bleachers together, we have 18 sets of bleachers. They came in and assembled those. We have the futsal goals for this coming event that we had to put together.”

Organizers say they have around 50 teams participating.

