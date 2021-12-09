Observant gas station employees help get missing child to safety

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A missing child is now safe thanks to some gas station employees in Evansville.

The assistant manager at the Fastbreak at Morgan an Oak Hill called 911 Wednesday night after she, as well as other employees, spotted a boy in their store.

According to the call, the boy was in a t-shirt with no coat and was looking at snacks in the store.

Earlier, EPD officers had been in the area looking for a missing 12-year-old.

The gas station employees thought the boy fit the description. They were able to get the child behind the counter to wait safely for officers.

“I’m just glad he’s okay,” the employee said on the call.

Lesya Feinstein is working on this story. She’ll have more tonight on 14 News.

