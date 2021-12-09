Newburgh family uses Christmas display to raise money for charity.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season typically sparks the good in most people.

Whether it’s donating their time or money to a good cause, it’s typical for this time of year.

One Newburgh family is using their Christmas display as a way to get others in the holiday spirit.

This display is in the 7800 block of Ridgemont Drive.

They have 57 inflatables and over 37,000 lights. We’re told this is something they try and outdo every year.

The displays are put together by 18-year-old Carter and 16-year-old Caleb Ahlstedt, along with support from mom and dad, Wendy and Dave.

Last year, the boys were inspired to use their display to give back in some way. They ultimately decided to raise money for the Isaiah 117 House and raised $2,000 for them.

This year, after a great turnout, they created an even bigger display and held an event in support of the Isaiah 117 House.

The family asked for both monetary donations and some basic essentials, and this year we’re told they raised over $3,000, all from the community enjoying their Christmas display.

