Man sentenced in Posey Co. shooting

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced in Posey County to 45 years in prison after being convicted of several charges related to a 2018 shooting.

Kyler Del Butler, 32, was sentenced Thursday.

A Posey County jury previously found Butler guilty following an eight-day trial of the following offenses: Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony; Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, a Level 5 Felony; and Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony.

After the guilty verdicts, Butler admitted being a habitual offender, as well as the felony firearm enhancement, both of which enhanced Butler’s possible sentence.

According to police records, officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department were dispatched to the area of 6th Street and Wood Street in Mt. Vernon on January 20, 2018.

It was reported that several shots were fired at an occupied vehicle with an AR style rifle from the passenger side of a white SUV.

Police say Butler was identified as the gunman, and he had fired at least 11 shots from a M&P-15 semi-automatic rifle directed at two victims in another vehicle.

One occupant in the vehicle was shot in the shoulder and survived.

In early February of 2018, Butler was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An earlier trial last April had ended in a mistrial.

Officials say DNA evidence connected Butler to the shooting.

