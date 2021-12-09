Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/GrayNews) - A Louisiana high school student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Video captured Larrianna Jackson, 18, assaulting a 64-year-old wheelchair-bound teacher and throwing her to the ground after the dismissal bell rang in early October, WVUE reported.

The teacher was badly bruised and was taken to a hospital. She was released after a couple of days.

Jackson was arrested and accused of a felony count of battery of a school teacher.

The student pleaded insanity in a St. Tammany Parish court on Dec. 8.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 14. She is awaiting prosecution in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Two others were arrested, Trinity Gervais, 18, and a juvenile. They both face a charge of unlawful posting of a criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kegan Kline
Police: Man connected to social media accounts in Delphi investigation identified
Danielle Duerson
EPD: Woman facing several charges after counterfeit checks found in home
GoFundMe says Craig Duke, a Newburgh pastor, was fired
Newburgh pastor ‘relieved of duties’ after HBO show appearance
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Vanderburgh Co. reaches 500 COVID-related deaths; Several counties back in red
Vanderburgh Co. reaches 500 COVID-related deaths; Several counties back in red

Latest News

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Cash payments to teen girls described at Maxwell trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett case in jurors’ hands at Chicago trial
Traffic Alert: Closure set for KY 502 in Hopkins County starting Saturday
Traffic Alert: Closure set for KY 502 in Hopkins County starting Saturday
Ky. Congressman Brett Guthrie tests positive for Covid-19