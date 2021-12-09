Birthday Club
Ind. reports 5.5K new COVID-19 cases

Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,513 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,145,633 cases and 17,351 deaths.

The map shows 111 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 62 new cases in Warrick County, 42 new cases in Gibson County, 26 new cases in Dubois County, 22 new cases in Pike County, 20 new cases in Perry County, and 12 new cases in Posey and Spencer Counties.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 35,264 cases, 500 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,964 cases, 142 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 12,498 cases, 193 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,988 cases, 53 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 4,180 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 7,280 cases, 119 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,697 cases, 48 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,565 cases, 45 deaths

