Henderson jail inmate charged after other inmate’s fentanyl overdose

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they have charged an inmate at the Henderson County Detention Center in connection to the fentanyl overdose of another inmate.

They say 30-year-old Coriyahon Outlaw is charged with trafficking, promoting contraband, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They say Outlaw and the other inmate took the drugs Saturday, and just a few minutes later, the other inmate collapsed.

A jail guard and medical staff administered Narcan. Detectives say the inmate is still hospitalized.

They say Outlaw had hidden the fentanyl on his body and brought it into the jail. Detectives say several items used to ingest it were found, and Outlaw had tried to hide some of them after the overdose.

They say the investigation is ongoing, and other charges and arrests could come.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.