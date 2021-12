Gov. Beshear to provide Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is set to give another Team Kentucky update Thursday.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 11:30 a.m.

He’s expected to discuss economic development and infrastructure improvements, along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 18,483 cases, 288 deaths, 55.86% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 5,956 cases, 96 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 8,810 cases, 216 deaths

Ohio Co. - 4,841 cases, 89 deaths, 42.04% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 8,342 cases, 127 deaths, 52.83% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,581 cases, 43 deaths, 48.69% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,620 cases, 42 deaths, 51.47% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,625 cases, 40 deaths, 43.18% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,483 cases, 19 deaths, 61.71% vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.