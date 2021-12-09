‘Fearless’ Princeton teen plays to inspire on and off the basketball court

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - At Princeton Community High School, excitement surrounds the girls basketball program.

In 2015, Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Young helped bring home a state title for the program. This season, the starting point guard is an inspiration.

Four-sport athlete, Lexi Smith, has played basketball since she was in fifth grade. Now at Princeton Community High School, she is the starting point guard as a sophomore.

“My brother used to play, well he still does, but I would go out there and play with him,” Smith said. “I wanted to be able to compete with him.”

Smith was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome. She was born without her lower right arm.

“I didn’t really see it as ‘Oh, I only have my left hand,’ I just haven’t seen it as I’m different from other people,” Smith said.

The coaches who have trained her don’t treat her differently than any other player.

“From day one, I give expectations for all the kids,” Mitch Breidenbaugh, Smith’s middle school coach said. “Never really held her back, she did her own thing. Never had any excuses. She’s a prime example of hard work. Just at a young age, I saw that work ethic, that drive.”

Smith was the starting point guard for an AAU travel team this past summer to continue working on her skills. The team traveled as far as Indianapolis.

“She practices all the time, on her off days when she has them - she’ll go run, she’ll go shoot,” Brandi Smith, Lexi’s mother said. “She’s just constantly working hard. She impresses us still every day with how amazing she is. It’s all her, raw talent.”

With the confidence gained from the travel team, she proved herself as a starter at the high school level, which is something she has always dreamed about.

“Lexi loves to win,” PCHS girls basketball head coach Brittany Maners said. “She wants to work hard and she’s a lot of fun to coach. She’s a tiny girl, but you would never know watching her play because she drives in fearless and usually gets to the rim anytime she wants.”

“I just have to keep working hard,” Lexi said. “The girls coming up are going to be good too, so I just got to keep my position and keep doing what I’m doing.”

On and off the court, Lexi is an inspiration to all.

“She has a gift,” Brandi said. “We knew she would inspire people. One day we knew her purpose would come about, we didn’t know what it was, but we knew she was placed on this Earth for a purpose.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.