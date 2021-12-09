Birthday Club
Evansville Fire Merit Commission hosts awards ceremony

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters were awarded Company Citations and Individual Merit Awards Wednesday night.

The Evansville Fire Merit Commission hosted the awards ceremony for six firefighters who were recognized for three separate events.

One event being a medic run where Private Johnathan Wright was stabbed in the face.

The other two calls were a ladder rescue where firefighters talked a woman down from committing suicide and another unit, who did not make it Wednesday night, was able to deliver a baby.

