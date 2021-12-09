Dispatch: Multiple agencies respond to fire at Henderson County Detention Center

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that several crews were on scene of a fire that broke out at the Henderson County Detention Center on Wednesday night.

Officials say they received a call about flames coming from the roof of the detention center at around 9:45 p.m.

Dispatch tells 14 News that multiple agencies responded, including the Henderson Fire Department, Deaconess EMS, Kentucky State Police, among others.

