Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Deputies: 2 men arrested after 2 county chase early Thurs. morning

Left: Austin Kunze. Right: Bryce Miller.
Left: Austin Kunze. Right: Bryce Miller.(Warrick County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after an early morning chase that spanned two counties.

Officers with the Chandler Police Department say they tried to stop an SUV that had no license plate just after 12:30 Thursday morning.

However, the driver didn’t pull over.

Officials say Chandler Police, Newburgh Police and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office chased after the vehicle into Evansville.

They say the SUV made its way back into Warrick County, where deputies used stop sticks that brought the vehicle to a stop at Jennings Street in Newburgh.

Authorities tell us both the driver and passenger were then taken into custody.

The driver, 24-year-old Austin Kunze of Evansville, was charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of meth and marijuana and reckless driving.

The passenger, 22-year-old Bryce Miller, was also arrested and faces possession charges.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says they are still investigating and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Danielle Duerson
EPD: Woman facing several charges after counterfeit checks found in home
Vanderburgh Co. reaches 500 COVID-related deaths; Several counties back in red
Vanderburgh Co. reaches 500 COVID-related deaths; Several counties back in red
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Henderson County Jail.
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Henderson County Jail
Kegan Kline
Police: Man connected to social media accounts in Delphi investigation identified

Latest News

Observant gas station employees help get missing child to safety
Katie Johnson.
Authorities find over $6K worth of meth in Central City home, woman arrested
Gov. Beshear to provide Team Kentucky update
Aurora holding 21st annual community homeless service