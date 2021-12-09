Deputies: 2 men arrested after 2 county chase early Thurs. morning

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after an early morning chase that spanned two counties.

Officers with the Chandler Police Department say they tried to stop an SUV that had no license plate just after 12:30 Thursday morning.

However, the driver didn’t pull over.

Officials say Chandler Police, Newburgh Police and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office chased after the vehicle into Evansville.

They say the SUV made its way back into Warrick County, where deputies used stop sticks that brought the vehicle to a stop at Jennings Street in Newburgh.

Authorities tell us both the driver and passenger were then taken into custody.

The driver, 24-year-old Austin Kunze of Evansville, was charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of meth and marijuana and reckless driving.

The passenger, 22-year-old Bryce Miller, was also arrested and faces possession charges.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says they are still investigating and more charges are possible.

