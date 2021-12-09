Deaconess leaders urge caution amid increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are back on the rise at Deaconess Health Systems.

As of Thursday, the health system has surpassed 100 patients currently in the ICU because of COVID-19.

At its worst, health officials say they had around 180 patients, and at that time, they had issues with staffing.

For many smaller hospitals, patients had to be referred elsewhere.

Dr. David Ryon, who’s a critical care specialist at Deaconess, says they are starting to see some of that strain again.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19, as well as a probable cold weather and holiday spike, has Dr. Ryon concerned the Tri-State could reach its highest levels again.

Working in an environment where he and his health colleagues deal with COVID head-on, Ryon says it’s been concerning to see how the public has reacted to the pandemic lately.

“When we step out, we see this different world where people just aren’t wearing masks even in larger gatherings,” Dr. Ryon said. “There is a disconnect in terms of what’s sensible to do, and it has to do with people’s perception of what’s the risk.”

Dr. Ryon says the people they see in the ICU are overwhelmingly unvaccinated. He also says this recent spike of hospitalizations didn’t come out of nowhere.

Hospital officials say there’s been a steady flow of people in the hospital for months now, and it’s starting to take off.

