Authorities find over $6K worth of meth in Central City home, woman arrested

Katie Johnson.
Katie Johnson.(Muhlenberg County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Central City woman was arrested after authorities say they found thousands of dollars worth of meth in her home.

On Monday, the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, got a search warrant for 19-year-old Katie Johnson’s home in the 1400 block of Fairview Road.

When authorities went inside the home, they say they found several items the led to charges filed against Johnson.

They say they recovered over $6,000 worth of meth, a handgun and marijuana.

They say there was also a small child in the home.

According to officials, Johnson was charged with trafficking in meth and marijuana and wanton endangerment.

They say this is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected to be filed.

