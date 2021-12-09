Aurora holding 21st annual community homeless service.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Aurora will remember those who passed away this past year while experiencing homelessness Thursday night.

The organization hosts this event every year. Masks will be required.

The National Coalition for the Homeless started this memorial in 1990.

The memorial is purposely held in the winter months as it marks the beginning of a dangerous time for those who are homeless.

The memorial starts at 5:30 at trinity united methodist church.

It will also be streamed on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.